Haliburton (wrist) is available and starting Friday's contest against the Heat.

Haliburton was initially deemed questionable for the matchup with a wrist injury, but he'll take his usual role in the starting lineup for a ninth straight game. During that stretch, the third-year point guard has averaged 22.4 points, 9.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.