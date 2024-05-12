Haliburton (back/ankle) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Knicks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton will play through multiple injuries Sunday, as he's dealing with low back spasms, a right ankle sprain and a sacral contusion. Despite the injuries, Haliburton has played 35 or more minutes in each game this series and has topped 30 points in back-to-back contests.