Haliburton (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Haliburton missed the last six games due to a bruised knee and right ankle sprain but participated in Friday's shootaround and will return to game action against Boston. Andrew Nembhard will likely see a decreased role Friday, but it's certainly possible Haliburton's workload is monitored during his first game back on the court.