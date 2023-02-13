Haliburton (thigh) is available Monday against the Jazz, Tony East of SI.com

Haliburton dealt with a bruised left thigh ahead of Monday's matchup but has been cleared to suit up against Utah. Over his six appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 16.8 points, 9.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.