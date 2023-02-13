Haliburton (thigh) is available Monday against the Jazz, Tony East of SI.com
Haliburton dealt with a bruised left thigh ahead of Monday's matchup but has been cleared to suit up against Utah. Over his six appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 16.8 points, 9.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Iffy for Monday with bruised thigh•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Efficient from field Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Ekes out double-double Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Another double-double performance•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Expected to be available•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Iffy for Friday's contest•