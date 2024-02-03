Haliburton (hamstring) is available off the bench for Friday's game against the Kings, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.comreports.

This will be the first time that Haliburton will come off the bench as a Pacer. He's left the game early in his last two appearances after hitting his minutes limit, so this could be a move that allows him to close the game. T.J. McConnell will draw the start at point guard.