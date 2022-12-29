Haliburton (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Haliburton will play through a bruised right knee. The point guard's appeared in 11 consecutive games, averaging 23.4 points on 52/45/93 shooting, 9.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes during this stretch.
