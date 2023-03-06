Haliburton (calf) will be available to play Monday against the 76ers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton is good to go for the second leg of this back-to-back, and considering he put up 29 points with a full stat line across 34 minutes on Sunday evening, it seems safe to say that the calf isn't giving him too much trouble. Feel free to get him active.