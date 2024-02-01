Haliburton (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that he expected Haliburton to play Thursday against the Knicks, but the point guard was still deemed questionable on the Pacers' injury report. Haliburton has officially been cleared to return, but he'll maintain an unspecified minutes restriction during Thursday's matchup. In his return to action Tuesday against Boston, he tallied 13 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes.