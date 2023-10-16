Haliburton will start Monday's preseason contest against the Hawks.
As expected, Haliburton will return to action after missing back-to-back preseason contests for rest purposes. The dynamic point guard took a huge leap forward during his first full season with Indiana last year and emerged as the franchise's cornerstone player.
