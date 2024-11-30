Haliburton contributed 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound and five assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to the Pistons.
Haliburton had a solid night shooting the ball, but he didn't have his usual success as a distributor. Friday's performance marked his lowest assist total since Nov. 18 against Toronto, and his first time failing to record a steal in one week. Despite a slow night, he's averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five games.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Impressive double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Posts massive double-double•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Strong from deep to lead offense•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Struggles continue in loss•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Another double-double in victory•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Dishes eight dimes vs. Heat•