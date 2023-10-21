Haliburton recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason win over the Cavaliers.
Haliburton led Indiana in minutes, assists and steals during Friday's victory. Despite struggling with his outside shot, he was also the team's third-leading scorer. Haliburton is set to start alongside Bennedict Mathurin in the backcourt this season.
