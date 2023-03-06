Haliburton totaled 29 points (11-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-122 victory over the Bulls.

The six three-pointers was his best performance from beyond the arc since he drained 10 on Dec. 23, and his final one Sunday provided the game-winning bucket. Haliburton has found a groove over the last few weeks after dealing with multiple nagging injuries in January and early February, and over his last seven games he's averaging 23.6 points, 10.3 assists, 3.1 threes, 3.0 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from long range.