Haliburton produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists and five steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to Milwaukee.

It was the 24th double-double of the season for Haliburton, including nine straight -- tying his own Pacers franchise record -- sandwiched around a three-game absence due to a hip issue. The fifth-year point guard is averaging 21.9 points, 12.2 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.2 boards and 2.8 steals over that stretch. He's also been incredibly efficient as a ball-handler, not committing more than two turnovers in any of those contests, and no player in NBA history has more consecutive games with 10-plus assists and two or fewer TOs.