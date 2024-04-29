Haliburton finished with 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds four assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Sunday's 126-113 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Haliburton followed up his breakout performance in Friday's Game 3 by putting forth another strong outing in Game 4, connecting on a handful of threes while ending as one of two Pacers players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Haliburton tallied his highest point total of the series against Milwaukee, also connecting on more than three threes for the first time of the playoffs. Look for Haliburton to have another big game in a potential series-clinching Game 5 as he attempts to lead Indiana to the next round.