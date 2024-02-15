Haliburton chipped in 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 victory over the Raptors.

Haliburton seems to be rounding back to form in terms of his scoring numbers, and he surpassed the 30-minute mark for the second consecutive game, so his hamstring seems to be trending in the right direction. The star floor general has also dished out double-digit assists in his last four contests.