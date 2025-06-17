Haliburton briefly exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to right lower leg tightness, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports. However, he returned with 8:27 remaining in the second quarter.

Haliburton checked out of Monday's game with 1:56 remaining in the opening quarter. He limped back to the locker room, though he has since returned. The star point guard will likely be able to handle his usual workload, but the lower leg tightness is worth monitoring the rest of the way.