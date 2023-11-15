Haliburton finished with 33 points (11-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 15 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 win over the 76ers.

Haliburton made a giant leap to stardom in 2022-23, and now he must be included in the conversation as one of the best point guards in the league and perhaps the best all-around passer in The Association. This was his fourth straight game with double-digit assists, and he has achieved that feat in all but one of his 10 appearances. The star floor general is besting up his 2022-23 numbers by a wide margin -- he's averaging 24.7 points, 12.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, and all three figures are career-high numbers for him.