Haliburton was carried off the court during Monday's game against the Celtics after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton slipped on the floor late in the second quarter and had to be carried to the locker room by his teammates. He was clearly shaken up and had a towel draped over his head on the way out. The Pacers will likely have an update soon.