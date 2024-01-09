Haliburton was carried off the court during Monday's game against the Celtics after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Haliburton slipped on the floor late in the second quarter and had to be carried to the locker room by his teammates. He was clearly shaken up and had a towel draped over his head on the way out. The Pacers will likely have an update soon.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Struggles badly in loss•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Dishes 18 dimes in blowout victory•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Surpasses 30 points to lead offense•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Near triple-double in win•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Continues excellent play•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Shines with 20-assist game•