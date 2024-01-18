Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.

On Jan. 9, Haliburton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and was expected to be re-evaluated in about two weeks. However, just eight days after the diagnosis, Haliburton popped up on Indiana's injury report as questionable. With the Pascal Siakam trade still pending and three other Pacers tabbed questionable for Thursday's tilt, Haliburton's availability could provide a huge boost to the team. Considering the touchy nature of the injury and his 10-day absence, Haliburton should be expected to be under a minutes restriction upon his return.