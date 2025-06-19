default-cbs-image
Haliburton (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Haliburton was listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game but will suit up as the Pacers aim to extend the series to a Game 7. Coach Rick Carlisle said the star will be monitored throughout the contest, though he won't be under any official minutes restriction.

