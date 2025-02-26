Haliburton (groin) is available in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton will play through groin soreness Wednesday, and he's in line to handle his usual workload. Over his last five games, the star floor general has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Deemed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Nabs double-double in defeat•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Strong on both ends as top scorer•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Returns for fourth quarter•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Probable to return Thursday•