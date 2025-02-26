Haliburton (groin) is available in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton will play through groin soreness Wednesday, and he's in line to handle his usual workload. Over his last five games, the star floor general has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes.