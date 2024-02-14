Haliburton (hamstring) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Haliburton will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for Indiana's final game before the All-Star break, marking his ninth straight appearance following a lengthy injury absence. Since returning to action, Haliburton has struggled to produce elite numbers, but his work in the assists department recently has encouraged fantasy managers. He's dished out at least 11 assists in three straight games (35 total), but he's scored just 40 points during that stretch.