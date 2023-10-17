Haliburton recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 116-112 preseason win over the Hawks.

Haliburton established himself as one of the best floor generals in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season and will aim to build off an impressive campaign in which he averaged 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest. He's getting as many reps as needed before the start of the season, and he should be a cornerstone player for the Pacers once again in 2023-24.