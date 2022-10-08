Haliburton notched 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, a rebound and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's 131-114 loss against the Knicks.

Even though the Pacers looked overmatched at times in this contest, Haliburton showed efficiency with his shooting and ended just three dimes away from posting a double-double. The Pacers are in the midst of a rebuilding effort, but Haliburton should still be a viable fantasy option due to his volume and his role as one of the team's go-to players on offense as well as being the primary ballhandler.