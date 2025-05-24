Haliburton had 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pascal Siakam stole the show in this Game 2 victory, and while Haliburton endured a slow start in the first half, he stepped up right when the team needed him the most and finished just two boards shy of a triple-double. Haliburton struggled with his shot, but fantasy managers won't pay too much attention to that as long as he plays at this high level in upcoming contests. He's posted double-doubles in back-to-back games against New York after doing so just once in the previous series against Cleveland.