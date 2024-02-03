Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Haliburton came off the bench during Friday's clash against the Kings, though it's unclear if he'll be in line for a similar role again Sunday after being added to the injury report once again. The team should have more information on his availability closer to Sunday's tipoff.
