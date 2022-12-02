Haliburton (groin) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Haliburton said Friday that he's feeling better, but he remains questionable and will likely need to go through pregame warmups before the Pacers determine whether he can play against Utah. If he's unavailable against the Jazz, T.J. McConnell would likely take on a starting role.