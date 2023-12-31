Haliburton posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 23 assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 140-126 win over the Knicks.

Haliburton has finished with at least 20 points and 20 assists in back-to-back games, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to record 20 dimes in consecutive games. Over his last four appearances, Haliburton averaged 26.3 points, 17.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.8 minutes per game.