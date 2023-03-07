Haliburton chipped in 40 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, 16 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 147-143 loss to Philadelphia.

Haliburton has 32 games with at least 10 assists, setting the Pacers' single-season record. His 16 helpers were also a season-high. Indiana's point guard ranks second in the NBA in assists per game and has been producing points at a high level too. This was his second 40-point game of the season, and he is averaging 33.7 points over the last three games. The first-time All Star has two games this season with at least 10 free throw attempts, both have come in the last three games. Haliburton has been incredibly efficient this season. An uptick in free throws will make him even better for fantasy managers.