Haliburton accumulated 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Three nights after erupting for 43 points and 10 three-pointers in a win over Miami, Haliburton had one of his worst statistical games of the entire season, though he did still provide managers with six assists, a pair of steals and a block. The third-year guard remains one of the elite guards in fantasy basketball, holding season-long averages of 20.4 points, 10.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.0 threes per game.