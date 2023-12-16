Haliburton could miss Saturday's game against Minnesota due to a left knee contusion, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton picked up the knock during Friday's game versus the Wizards. He left the game after the injury, and while the Pacers said he was available to return, he never did with the lopsided score being a factor. If Haliburton is unable to play Saturday, we're likely to see a lot of T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin.