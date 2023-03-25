Haliburton is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle sprain injury management.

Haliburton returned from a six-game absence Friday in a loss to the Celtics, posting 20 points, nine dimes, six rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes. However, the organization may rest him on the second game of the back-to-back. Also questionable are Chris Duarte (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin (rest) and Myles Turner (back).