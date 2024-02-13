Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto with left hamstring strain injury management.

Haliburton hasn't suffered any apparent setbacks with his hamstring while appearing in each of the team's last eight contests, but the Pacers could choose to hold him out for maintenance reasons Wednesday in the final contest before what's expected to be a busy All-Star break for the star point guard and the Pacers, who serve as hosts for the weekend festivities. The 23-year-old is coming off a substandard showing in Monday's loss to the Hornets in which he was held to 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field, but he still dished out 12 assists and played 34 minutes, his most since Jan. 19. The Pacers will likely make a decision on Haliburton's status for Wednesday's contest following morning shootaround.