Haliburton finished with 40 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 16 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 147-143 loss to Philadelphia.

The 16 dimes were a season high for Haliburton, who has also established a Pacers franchise record with 32 games of at least 10 dimes. The point guard ranks second in the NBA in assists per game (10.3), and he supplemented his passing with a huge scoring haul Monday, finishing just three shy of matching a season high. In his five games since the All-Star break, Haliburton has averaged 27.4 points, 12.2 assists, 3.6 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 88.6 percent from the free-throw line, making him the No. 2 player on a per-game basis in nine-category leagues over the past two weeks.