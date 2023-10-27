Haliburton didn't practice Friday due to a stomach ailment, but coach Rick Carlisle said he hopes his star point guard plays in Saturday's matchup versus Cleveland, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton can be considered questionable for Saturday's game, though the Pacers have yet to release their official injury report. The All-Star posted a smooth 20-point, 11-assist double-double during the season opener Wednesday, and his potential absence would be a huge blow. If Haliburton is sidelined, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Bruce Brown would presumably see increased usage versus the Cavaliers.