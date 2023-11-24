Haliburton is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a right wrist sprain.

Haliburton is coming off back-to-back games with at least 30 points and 15 assists, but he's in danger of missing his first contest since Nov. 1. It's unclear when the All-Star point guard picked up the injury or how severe it is, but if Haliburton is sidelined, T.J. McConnell, Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin would be candidates for increased offensive roles, especially if Andrew Nembhard (back) and Aaron Nesmith (wrist) remain out.