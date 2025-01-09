Haliburton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Haliburton continues to deal with a right ankle sprain but has yet to miss a game this season. However, if Haliburton is forced to sit out, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard are candidates to receive increased playing time.
