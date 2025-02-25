Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto due to left groin soreness.

Haliburton is in jeopardy of missing just his second outing of the season due to the groin injury. With the star point guard and T.J. McConnell (ankle) listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard could both see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Haliburton has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest.