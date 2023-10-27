Hailburton (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Haliburton missed Friday's practice due to a stomach ailment, but there is optimism he'll be able to play Saturday. If Hailburton is ruled out, Andrew Nembhard or T.J. McConnell would be candidates to replace him in the starting lineup.
