Haliburton closed Friday's 101-99 win over Miami with 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Haliburton flirted with his first triple-double of the season in this one, falling just one board and one dime shy. The Iowa State product returned to form Friday night after an uncharacteristic 11-point performance Monday in Brooklyn. Even on nights where Haliburton isn't getting it done in the scoring column, he almost always finds a way to get involved elsewhere and stuff his final line.