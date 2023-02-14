Haliburton (thigh) finished Monday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz with 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, three steals, one rebound and one block across 35 minutes.

Despite drawing the questionable tag heading into Monday due to a bruised thigh, Haliburton played through the health concern and supplied one of his best all-around fantasy lines of the season. The absence of Myles Turner (back) may have resulted in a slight usage bump from Haliburton, who matched a season high with the 24 field-goal attempts. In seven outings since returning from a three-week absence due to elbow and ankle issues, Haliburton has essentially resumed producing at the level he had prior to sustaining the injuries, aside from some uncharacteristically poor shooting from the free-throw line. He's averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field thus far in February.