Haliburton provided 29 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds and 19 assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 134-125 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Haliburton took over during the overtime period, scoring 12 of his 29 points and leading the Pacers to a hard-fought victory. Not only was he the driving force in the scoring department, but he also handed out a career-high 19 assists, continuing what has been a breakout season. His star continues to rise, and projecting forward to next season and beyond, he is likely to be a top-10 asset for many years to come.