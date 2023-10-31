Haliburton closed with 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Bulls.

The Pacers have played three games, and Haliburton has double-doubled in each contest. The shooting issues have been persistent for the talented floor general, who's making just 33.3 percent of his three-point shots, but other than that, he's enjoying an excellent start to the season. He owns an assist-to-turnover ratio that's higher than 4:1 as well, so he is not plagued by turnover issues like many of the dominant ball-handling guards in the league are. Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24.