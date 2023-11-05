Haliburton boomed for 43 points (14-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 loss to the Hornets.

Haliburton (ankle) was lethal from beyond the arc and put to rest any doubt about lingering ankle soreness. Saturday marked his ninth career game with at least 30 points. Haliburton accounted for 57.8 percent of Indiana's total buckets as a scorer and passer, which is a testament to his dual-threat greatness but also a troubling weak point of Indiana's other four starters combining for just 40 points.