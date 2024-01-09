Haliburton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Haliburton suffered the injury during Monday's 133-131 win over the Celtics and was replaced by Andrew Nembhard to start the second half. However, the latter struggled with foul trouble during the contest, allowing T.J. McConnell to see increased playing time and usage. Per Wojnarowski, there's relief inside the Pacers' organization that Haliburton avoided a serious injury, but the All-Star point guard will still miss at least a handful of games. Nembhard and McConnell are obvious candidates to pick up the slack in Haliburton's absence, but Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield could also see their respective roles grow over the next two weeks.