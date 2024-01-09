Haliburton was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and wasn't able to return to Monday's game against Boston. He finished with seven points, six assists, two rebounds and one three-pointer in 13 minutes.

This is a tough blow for Haliburton and the Pacers, as he's in the midst of a remarkable season. The Pacers will likely run some tests on Haliburton to determine the severity of the strain, but fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss time. If that's the case, the Pacers will need Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell to step up, both of whom will be popular fantasy pickups.