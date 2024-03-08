Haliburton registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 loss to Minnesota.

Haliburton registered his second double-double in a row and is up 36 on the season. What's of concern as of late has been his shooting from three-point range. Since the All-Star game, Haliburton has gone 14-for-58 from beyond the arc and has seen his three-point shooting drop to 37.9 percent on the season, down from 40.0 percent last year. He'll look to get his shooting stroke back Sunday against the Magic.