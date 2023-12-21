Haliburton posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 victory over Charlotte.

Haliburton recorded his 18th double-double of the season and his 12th game with at least 13 assists across 23 games. The star guard is averaging a league-high 12.0 assists per contest, compared to just 2.7 turnovers. However, Haliburton is somewhat struggling with his shot lately, shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three over his last five appearances.