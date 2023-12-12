Haliburton ended Monday's 131-123 win over the Pistons with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes. He also had season-worst seven turnovers.

Haliburton was passive offensively despite a boom spot against the lowly Pistons, but he received an extended stretch of rest in the first half, potentially by design after an intense In-Season Tournament run to the championship game. Indiana then needed Haliburton's guidance to stifle Detroit's rallies, and he responded by accounting for 21 of the team's 51 baskets. Monday wasn't his sharpest outing, but a rematch against Milwaukee is next up Wednesday, fresh off Haliburton dropping 27 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers versus Milwaukee on Thursday.