Haliburton logged 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, 18 assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 150-116 victory over the Hawks.

Haliburton has now registered 10-plus assists in 11 straight games. He took a back seat in scoring as he finished Friday's win tied for seventh in that category. Haliburton continues to dazzle in his fourth year in the league and is averaging career bests with 24.8 points on 50.3 percent shooting and 12.8 assists per game.